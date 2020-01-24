Pauls Valley ran into a buzz saw in No. 3 Latta out of Class 2A at the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka.
Latta behind the play of Carson Dean pulled away for a 48-33 win in the semifinals of the Tournament.
The game went back-and-forth early. Katlyn Davenport led PV out to a 5-4 lead midway through the quarter.
Carson Dean paced a 9-2 run Latta run with six points as Latta took a 14-8 lead at the end of the quarter, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish,
Latta length and defense came into play in the second quarter as they held PV to only 3 free throws. Latta scored 8 in the quarter for a 22-11 lead.
Taryn Batterton sparked an early second half 10-4 run with 6 points for a 17-point lead.
Pauls Valley cut the lead to 10 in the fourth quarter behind six points from Davenport.
Latta responded pushing the lead back out to 18, their largest of the game, in the fourth quarter.
PV made a late push with a 7-2 run cutting the lead 13.
Latta then pulled the ball out and ran time off the clock with four corners offensive set.
PV had a couple of shots at cutting the lead even further down but couldn’t in a 15-point loss.
Davenport led all scorers with 19 points. Jazmin Nunez added 6, Madison Delaplain 3, Chesney Dudley and Anna Herd 2 and Emerald Veals 1.
PV will play at 3:30 p.m. in the third place game at the Wampus Cat Classic.
