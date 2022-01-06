The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers got off to a slow start and couldn't recover in the opening round of the Charles K. Healty Classic against Plainvew. The Lady Indians started with a 16-2 run and cruised to a 40-25 win.
Pauls Valley scored only two points in the first quarter and didn't hit a basket until the 5:30 mark of the second quarter when Hannah Raper nailed a three pointer. Harlee Jones would follow with a running jumper to cut the Plainview lead to 16-7. Plainview finished on an 8-0 run the rest of the quarter for a 24-7 half time lead.
PV scored the first five points of the second half. Plainview responded with a 9-4 run pushing their lead to 33-16 heading into the final 8 minutes.
Jazmin Nunez and Raper both hit three pointers to start the fourth quarter and Kadnece Newsom added a jumper from the lane that cut the lead to nine. PV had several opportunities to close the gap even further but couldn't get a shot to fall. PV's defense held Plainview scoreless over the four minutes of the final quarter. Plainview finished the game on a 7-1 run for a 40-25 win.
Nunez and Raper both finished with 7 points each to lead PV. Jones added 4, Idleman 3, Harper 2 and Newsom 2. Jaelyn Hammon lead all scorers with 15 for the Lady Indians. Emilee Hedger added 12.
Pauls Valley will face Byng at 12:40 p.m. at the Leopard Arena in Lindsay in a consolation game.
