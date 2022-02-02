In an emotional start to senior night, the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers started all four seniors including Jade Potts, who hasn’t played because of an injury, in Tuesday’s final home game with Davis.
Potts jumped center and she tapped the ball to Sebriana Harper. Harper stepped out of bounds to stop the clock and Potts exited the game to hugs by the players and coaches and a standing ovation from the home crowd.
That start seemed to spark the Lady Panthers as they built a double-digit lead in the game and held on for a 46-41 win over the Wolves.
The game was back-and-forth early on but the Lady Panthers scored 8 straight points late in the quarter for a 14-9 lead. PV was 4-of-4 from 3-point land in the quarter with Jazmin Nunez going 3-of-3 and Harper adding the fourth.
Pauls Valley built off the 8 straight points, extending the run out to 12-2 as they opened up an 18-9 lead. Davis slowly chipped away at the lead behind Jacie LaNoy and Logan Pruitt who combined for nine points, to cut the lead to three late in the half. Isabella Gutierrez hit a 3-pointer to push the PV lead to 28-22 at the break.
Pauls Valley came out firing to start the second half turning the six-point lead into an 11-point lead, 35-24, at the midway point of the quarter, with Gutierrez hitting a trey to start the quarter. PV then went cold and Davis scored a 5-0 run over the final four minutes of the third cutting the lead to 35-29.
PV extended the lead back out to 10 on baskets by Nunez and Harlee Jones to start the fourth quarter. After back-to-back baskets by Kyra McCurtain the Lady Panthers pushed their lead out to 12, 43-31. Davis made one last push late in the game behind six points from Kensley Barnes trimming the final margin to five, 46-41.
Barnes and Puritt tied for game high honors with 13 points each for the Wolves. LaNoy finished with 9 and Cayden Buckaloo added 6.
Harper had a team high 12 points to lead the Lady Panthers. Nunez added 11, Gutierrez 9, McCurtain 8 and Jones 6. PV finished with seven 3-pointers in the game.
Pauls Valley is scheduled to play at No. 7 Washington Friday night weather permitting or Saturday afternoon. They will be at No 19 Marlow on Monday and No. 6 Amber-Pocasset on Tuesday.
