It was a tale of two halves for the Pauls Valley in a regional consolation game Thursday in Anadarko. Pauls Valley jumped out on Lone Grove in the first half but had to rally late for a 37-32 win.
The Lady Panthers had a huge first half hitting five 3-pointers in jumping out to a double digit lead. PV started the game on an 11-0 run hitting three 3-point shots, two by Chesney Dudley and one by Jazmin Nunez.
Lone Grove finally got on the scoreboard with 90 seconds left in the first quarter on a short jumper by Coe. A late basket by Emerald Veales pushed the Lady Panther lead to double digits at 13-2 at the end of the quarter.
Dudley hit her third 3-pointer of the game to start the second quarter leading to a 7-1 run and a 20-3 lead, their largest of the game. Lone Grove answered with five straigth points before Dudley's fourth 3-pointer of the night. A late Lone Grove basket by E. Imhof cut the elad to 23-11 at the break.
Lone Grove turned the game around with six straight points to start the second half. Pauls Valley didn't scored until the 1:20 mark of the quarter on a Nunez 3-pointer. Over the next six minutes the Lady Horns would rattle off 11 straight points and grab their first lead of the game at 28-26 at the midway point of the fourth quarter.
A pair of Veales free throws tied the game and a traditional three-point play byt Sebriana Harper gave PV the lead once again. Lone Grove tied the game at 32-32 after a pair of McMustrey free throws.
The Lady Panthers hit 3-of-8 free throws over the next 1:30 giving them a 35-32 lead. Lone Grove got a stop late and and was throwing the ball inbounds. A traveling call on the inbounds play giving Pauls Valley the ball back. Harper sealed the game with a pair of free throws and a 37-32 win.
Dudley finished with a game high 14 points. Nunez added 10, Harper 7 and Veales 6. McMustery had 9 to lead the Longhorns.
Pauls Valley will face Plainview in a regional consolation game at Anadarko Friday at 6 p.m.
