For the second time this season, the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had a shot at the buzzer to tie or beat the Marlow Lady Outlaws.
Monday, Jazmin Nunez's 20-footer from the right wing just missed as the buzzer sounded in a 48-45 loss to the Lady Outlaws. Back in December, Kyra McCurtain had a similar shot form the left wing that just missed in a 39-37 loss to Marlow.
The game was back-and-forth all night but especially in the first 10 minutes of the second half which saw eight lead changes and four ties in the score. The difference came down to the free throw line. Marlow hit 25-of-31 free throws in the game inlcuding 16-of-18 in the final quarter to help preserve the win.
In her quest to become one of only two Lady Panthers to reach the 1,000 point mark, Nunez finished with a game high 17 points and sits at 987 career points with the playoffs remaining. Maci Riddle is the only Lady Panther to reach that milestone as she finished with 1,018 career points.
Nunez got the night started with a 3-pointer and paced the Lady Panthers to their largest lead of the game at seven, 16-9, early in the second quarter. Nunez had nine of those points.
Davis helped Marlow turn the game around with a couple of baskets in the late and a Hunt 3-pointer late in the half knotted the game at 18 at the break.
Marlow kept the momentum to start the second half scoring five straight to extend their run to 14-2 and a 23-18 lead. Pauls Valley went to the paint scoring a 8-1 run of their own to retake the lead. Kadence Newsom had two big buckets in the mini jaunt for PV.
The game went back-and-forth over the final four minutes of the third and the first three minutes of the fourth.
A pair of Halle free throws at the five-minute mark of the fourth gave the Lady Outlaws the led for good. Her two free throws were part of six straight poitns for Marlow as they grabbed a 40-36 lead.
The Lady Panthers cut the lead to two with three minutes remaining but trailed by six after a Wade free throw with 20 seconds left in the game.
Nunez hit a big 3-pointer from the top of the key with 9 seconds left to cutting the lead to three. Wade connected on one-of-two free throws for a four point lead with 8.3 seconds remaining.
Nunez then hit a 21-foot shot with 2.6 seocnds left that cut the lead to one, 46-45. Wade all but sealed the vicotry with 2 seconds remaining with a pair of free throws.
Pauls Valley used their last timeout to set up a game winning try. From the Marlow end of the court, Newsom heaved the ball to the opposite in the court to Kylie Idleman. Idleman shoveled the pass to Nunez on the wing and she got the shot off just as the horn sounded. The shot just missed and Marlow held on for the win.
After Nunez, Newsom added 7 points, Hannah Rapr 6, Kyra McCurtain 5, Idleman 4, Isabella Gutierrez 2, Addy Green 2 and Jaylye Stokes 2. Halle pace Marlow with 12 points. Davis added 11, Doughty 8, Lovett 6, Wade 4, Kizzor 4 and Hunt 3.
Pauls Valley will be a Blanchard friday evening for district play against the Lady Lions. Tip time is 6 p.m.
