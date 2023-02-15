Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.