A two-out walk off double by Jillian Totten in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Marlow Outlaws to an 8-7 win over the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers Tuesday in a key District 4A-3 game.
The Lady Panthers who were no-hit on Monday, pounded out 12 hits Tuesday off Marlow pitcher Jori Brittain. Brittain gave up 7 runs, 3 earned on 12 hits. She struck out six and walked only one.
Jaycee Green had a big day in the circle for Pauls Valley giving up 8 runs, 3 earned on 8 hits. She struck out four and walked four.
Pauls Valley scored two runs in the opening frame. Kenndi Rambo doubled to start the inning. With two outs, Isabel Hicks reached on an error scoring Rambo. Hicks moved to second on a single by Maison Sisney and scored on Addy Green's double. PV loaded the bases in the inning but stranded the bases loaded.
Hicks reached on an error to start the third inning. She moved to second on a ground ball out and scored off a throwing error on Caitlyn Hagood's single for a 3-0 lead.
Marlow took its first lead of the game in the bottom half of the third. The Outlaws plated four runs as they sent nine batters to the plate.
All four runs came after the Lady Panthers recorded two outs. Marlow had three singles in the inning to go along with two base on balls.
The Lady Panthers tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. Lana Rodriguez singled to start the inning. Rambo and Madelyn Hagood both singled to load the bases. Newsom reached on an error to score Rambo. Pauls Valley would strand the bases loaded for a second time as Marlow got out of the inning.
Pauls Valley took the lead in the fifth with three runs. J. Green reached on a one-out error and Rodriguez singled to put runners at first and second. Rambo followed with a double scoring Green. M. Hagood singled scoring Rodriguez and Newsom singled scoring Rambo for a 7-4 lead.
Marlow cut the lead to 7-6 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Errors and a base on balls led to the Outlaw runs.
Brittain retired six straight Lady Panthers in the sixth and seventh innings as Marlow trailed by a run heading into their last at-bat.
With two outs, Marlow's Lemons singled and Davis walked. Totten doubled to left center scoring both runs and giving the Outlaws an 8-7 win.
Rambo paced the Lady Panther offense with four hits including two doubles. M. Hagood and Rodriguez each had two hits. Lyvia Bateman had three hits to lead the Marlow.
4A-3 District standings
Lone Grove 22-5, 11-0
Plainview 18-5, 9-2
Dickson 17-7, 6-5
Marlow 13-12, 5-6
Sulphur 12-12, 4-7
Pauls Valley 8-18, 2-7
Madill 3-30, 1-11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.