The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers looked like a different team Thursday night in a rematch with the No. 10 Purcell Lady Dragons. Just five days earlier Purcell defeated Pauls Valley by 54 points in Purcell.
Thursday, the Lady Panthers had their opportunities including holding a 34-33 lead in the fourth quarter. But Purcell got hot hitting three straight shots in a 14-2 run that turned the game around for a 54-47 win.
The Lady Dragons started the game by hitting their first four shots in taking an 11-4 lead. A second 3-pointer by Esparza pushed the lead to double digits as Purcell opened up a 14-4 lead. They went cold after that hitting one of their next 10 shots over the final half of the quarter. Baskets by Kadence Newsom and Hannah Raper helped cut the lead to eight at the end of the period.
Esparaza hit her third 3-pointer of the game to start the second quarter and a free throw gave the Lady Dragons their largest lead of the game at 12. The Lady Panthers went over five minutes in the second quarter without any points. Isabella Gutierrez hit a jumper in the lane sparking a 7-0 run cutting the lead to five late in the half. A Holmes free throw with one second left pushed the Purcell lead to six at the break.
The Lady Panthers chipped away at the lead in the third quarter. Kyra McCurtain had a 3-pointer and followed that up with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to three. Purcell responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Holmes and Winters to push the lead back out to nine with two minutes remaining in the third.
Over the next three and a half minutes the Lady Panthers would put together an impressive run. Four different girls scored in an 11-1 run that gave them their first lead of the game at 34-33. Newsom, Raper and Laney English all hit baskets to close out the third quarter and McCurtain hit a basket and a huge 3-pointer to give PV the lead 90 seconds into the fourth.
Purcell responded with eight straight points, five from Holmes, to grab the lead back. They extended that lead out to 52-36 with under two minutes to play. The Lady Panthers kept fighting using an 11-1 run to close the game. Gutierrez hit a pair of 3-pointers and Raper added a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws as PV cut the lead to six with five seconds remaining.
Purcell added a late free throw for the seven point win.
Holmes led all scorers with 14 points for Purcell. Esparza and Resendiz both finished in double figures with 10 each.
Raper and McCuratin shared game high honors for the Panthers scoring 12 points each. Gutierrez added 9, Newsom 6, Jaylye Stokes 4, Jazmin Nunez 2 and English 2.
Pauls Valley traveled to rival Lindsay on Friday to face the Leopardettes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.