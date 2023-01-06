The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers got off to a hot start in the consolation semifinals of the Charles K. Heatly Classic rolling to a 58-36 win over Dickson.

Pauls Valley opened up the game with a 9-2 run and never trailed. Kylie Idleman had four points in the initial run and finished the opening quarter with seven points as the Lady Panthers took a 14-11 lead. That would be as close as the game would be as PV opened up the second quarter with eight straight points including back-to-back 3-pointers by Hannah Raper and Isabella Gutierrez.

After five straight points by Chesleigh Apala for Dickson, Kyra McCurtain hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 28-16 Lady Panther lead.

Dickson would cut the lead to single digits to start the second half but a 3-pointer by Jazmin Nunez got the Lady Panthers back on track starting a 14-2 run. PV finished the game with an 8-0 run to start the fourth as they rolled to a 32-point win.

Nunez paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points. McCurtain added 14, Gutierrez 8, Raper 8, Idleman 7, Laney English 2, Madison Caldwell 2, Gracie Ammons 1 and Katie Barahona 1.

Marya Southerland had 17 to lead all scorers for Dickson. Apala added 15, Pittman 4, Imotochey 2 and Waite 1.

Pauls Valley will play in the consolation finals at Noon Saturday at the Leopard Arena against Sulphur.

