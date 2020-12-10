A 31-0 run that spread over the second, third and fourth quarters lifted the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers to a 50-14 win over Southmoore JV Thursday in the Community Christian Tournament.
Nine different Lady Panthers scored in the game led by 16 points from Jazmin Nunez. Sebriana Harper added 8, Lana Rodriguez 6, Chesney Dudley 5, Emerald Veals 4, Harlee Jones 4, Kadence Newsom 4, Kathryn Chronister 2, and Caitlyn Hagood 1.
The Lady Panthers scored the opening basket and never relinquished the lead. PV led 6-1, 9-2, and 17-8 before scoring 31 straight points. PV hit eight three-pointers in the run.
Pauls Valley faces the winner of the CCS vs. Purcell game at 4 p.m. Friday.
