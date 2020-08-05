The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers and Stratford Lady Bulldogs had a preseason scrimmage Tuesday evening in Stratford. Both the Junior High and Varsity teams each played several innings gaining valuable time of the field before the season opens on August 10. Here are some action from both scrimmages.
featured
Lady Panthers scrimmage Stratford
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Vinita Pearl Parten of DeRidder passed away July 30, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana at the age of 88 years.
Patricia Pearson, age 68, left this world peacefully at her home in Norman with her husband Phil Pearson at her side following a long illness.
SFC retired Major Lee Collins, son of the late Lawrence Collins and Lena Collins, was born January 12, 1948 in Oklahoma City.
Most Popular
Articles
- Virus outbreak hits courthouse, County at 29 active cases
- There's more to 'exotic' story
- Petition fate set to come soon
- County goes over 200 cases
- Outrage turns to zoo's real story
- Police seek help locating missing teen
- County at 30 active cases
- Oklahoma State Fair to host Fair Food To-Go event
- Time to wait on hospital petition
- Mid-America Technology Center launches veterinary assistant program for large animals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.