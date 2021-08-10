The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers scrimmage Stratford last week in anticipation of this week's opening day. Stratford opened up the season on Monday with a 5-4 loss to Dibble in extra innings. The Lady Panthers will open their season Thursday to  at Lone Grove. PV will be in town Friday in a double header with Madill. 

