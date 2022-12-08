Jazmin Nunez broke out of her mini slump with 20 points as the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers rallied from a double digit deficit for a 50-47 win in overtime against the Jay Lady Bulldogs in the opening round of the Vinita Big Dawg Shootout Thursday.
The Lady Panthers defense came up big all night in a total team effort. The offense sputtered out of the gate as Jay jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Kylie English hit a late basket to get PV on the board in the first quarter as they trailed 9-2.
A 7-2 run by PV to open up the second quarter cut the lead to two as Kyra McCurtain drained a 3-pointer. Jay responded with eight straight points as they opened up their largest lead of the game at 10, 19-9. The Lady Panthers got it back to single digits in the closing seconds of the half off a Jaylye Stokes basket as they trailed by eight going into the break.
The Lady Panthers finally found their shooting mark to start the second half. PV hit five three's in the opening six minutes (three by Nunez and one each by McCurtain and Raper) including 3 in a row as they took their first lead of the game 28-24. Jay came back and tied the game but a lay-up by Nunez with 30 seconds left gave PV a 30-28 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.
Jay came out hot in the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run that gave them a 37-32 lead. With under a minute to go PV trailed 38-36 but Jay had six straight free throw attempts to widen out their lead. They only hit one of those shots for a four-point lead.
With 30 seconds remaining Kylie Idleman drained a 3-pointer to put Pauls Valley right back in the game with 30 seconds remaining. With 24 seconds left, Libby Gibe hit one-of-two free throws for a two-point lead.
PV got the ball down the court and Nunez drove to the basket for a game tying shot with 14.5 seconds left.
PV was called for a foul with under five seconds remaining but Kyler Howe missed both free throws and Isabella Gutierrez got off a long range shot at the buzzer that just missed sending the game into overtime.
In the four-minute extra session, Jay jumped on top after a basket by Ashtyn Glass. Nunez came right back with a basket of her own. Gutierrez scored five straight points for PV as they opened up a 48-47 lead with a minute to go.
PV had a chance to extend their lead from the line by missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Nunez was fouled late in the game and gave the Lady Panthers a three-point lead by knocking down a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left.
The Lady Panthers survived late behind their defense holding on for a 3-point win.
Nunez lead the Lady Panthers with 10 points. Jaylye Stokes and Kyra McCurtain 6 each, Gutierrez 5, English and Idleman 4 each, Hannah Raper 3 and Addy Green 2.
Gibe paced the Lady Bulldogs with 20 while Taylor Holt chipped in 10.
Pauls Valley advances to face Lincoln Christian at 4 p.m. in the semifinals of the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.