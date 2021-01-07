The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers used a 17-1 run in the second half to pull away from Lindsay for a 37-24 win in the opening round of the Charles K. Heatly Classic Thursday.
Pauls Valley scored on a Jazmin Nunez steal and layup early in the first quarter. That would be all the scoring over a four minute period until a Tara Stelzig basket for Lindsay tied the game at two at the 2:50 mark.
Harlee Jones hit a basket to start a 7-2 run over the final two minutes for a 9-4 lead at the end of the first.
Lindsay's Emily Stone had four points in a 7-2 run that tied the game at 11. Chesney Dudley hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Panthers the lead for good. PV took a 16-13 lead at the break.
Jones started off the second half with a basket for the Lady Panthers. Lindsay cut the lead to two on a basket by Taryn Phillips and a free throw by Hallie Taylor.
Over the next 10 minutes, Pauls Valley would go on a 17-1 run to blow open the game. Lindsay made a late 7-2 run cutting the final margin to 37-24.
Phillips and Stone led the Leopardettes with 6 points each. Taylor added 3 points, Jacie Albright 3, Kaylee Marcum 3, Stelzig 2 and Kamryn Perry 1.
Emerald Veales led the Lady Panthers with 8 points. Sebriana Harper added 7, Jones 7, Nunez 5, Dudley 3, Kadence Newsom 3, Jade Potts 2 and Kylie Idleman 2.
Pauls Valley will play the winner of the Washington vs Sulphur matchup while Lindsay will face the loser on Friday at 5 p.m.
