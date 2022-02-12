The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers used a 16-1 run to blow open a tight game with Lexington on Friday night in a 61-28 road win. Sebriana Harper and Jazmin Nunez scored five points each to lead the run as they turned a two-point deficit into a 27-14 lead and eventual win.
The game was back-and-forth over the opening 10 minutes with Lexington grabbing a 13-11 lead early in the second quarter. Nunez and Kylie Idleman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the run started as five different players scored in the run opening up a 13-point lead.
Lexington finished out the half with four straight points cutting the lead to 27-18 at the break.
Nunez hit a 3-pointer to start the second half and PV's lead was double digits the rest of the way out. Over the final 13 minutes of the game, Pauls Valley's defense held Lexington to five-points while scoring 26 for a 33-point win.
Nunez paced the Lady Panthers with a game high 15 points. Kyra McCurtain added 12, Harper 10, Gutierrez 5, Caitly Hagood 4, Maryssa Noel 4, Kadence Newsom 4, Idleman 3 and Laney English 2.
Rylee Beason and Maddie Manuel had 10 points each for Lexington.
Pauls Valley faced No. 8 Silo out of Class 2A on Saturday and will battle rival Lindsay on Monday at the Leopard Arena.
