In a game of runs, Wynnewood used an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter giving them a double digit lead and then held off the Elmore City-Pernell Lady Badgers for a 49-43 win at the Savages Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Wynnewood scored the first two points of the game for Elmore City off the tip as they scored in the wrong basket. Over the next five minutes, the Lady Savages, behind Olivia White's 8 points and 4 by Natalie Hill, jumped out to a 12-3 lead. The Lady Badgers finally got their offense going late in the quarter with 7 straight points, 3 by Kynlee Patterson cutting the lead to 12-10.
ECP extended their run to 9-0 as K. Patterson hit a layup to start the the second quarter. Four straight points by Cayden Chapman in the middle of the quarter gave the Badgers a 16-14 lead.
Both teams would finish the quarter strong with K. Patterson scoring four points for ECP and Hill scoring four points for the Lady Savages. WW would cling to a 21-20 lead at the break.
Wynnewood opened up the second half with seven straight grabbing the lead for good. Wynnewood opened up an 11 point lead behind three 3-pointers by Kylee Noel.
Elmore City would fight back cutting the lead to one 34-33 late in the third as four different players scored including four by Chapman.
The Lady Savages scored the final point of the quarter and that sparked a 9-0 run that pushed the lead back out to double digits. The lead was 11, 49-38 with four minutes remaining. Elmore City would score the final five points of the game closing the gap to six at the final horn.
K. Patterson led all scorers with 19 points. Chapman added 15, Riddle 4, Latman 2 and Davis 1 for the Lady Badgers. Hill paced the Lady Savages with 14. White added 13, Noel 12, Rozzell 4, Corey 3, Thomas 2 and Dotson 1.
Elmore City is at Alex tonight while the Lady Savages open up play in the Wynnewood Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.