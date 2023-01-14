The Pauls Valley defense came up big over the final 90 seconds of Friday's big win over the rival Lindsay 34-31 at the Panther Gymnasium.
Trailing by four with two minutes to go in the game, Pauls Valley's Isabella Gutierrez hit a pair of free throws trimming the lead to two with just over a minute to play. The Lady Panther defense got a turnover and Kylie Idleman hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute to play giving Pauls Valley a 32-31 lead.
Pauls Valley's Hannah Raper took a charge with 26 seconds remaining and Lindsay fouled to stop the clock and get the ball back.
Pauls Valley missed a pair of free throws giving the Leopardettes a possession late. Lindsay got off a good shot but missed and Raper came down with a huge rebound. She got the ball to Kyra McCurtain who was fouled. McCurtain hit a pair of free throws giving PV a 3-point lead with 3 seconds remaining.
Lindsay set up a play to get one last shot and Gutierrez came up with steal for Pauls Valley sealing the win.
Lindsay jumped out on top early in the game with four straight points by Madi McGowan. Pauls Valley cut the lead to a point late in the first quarter but an 11-2 run by the Leopardettes gave them a 10-point lead 17-7 at the four minute mark of the second quarter. Five different players scored in the run with Kamryn Perry nailing a 3-pointer to make the difference 10.
Pauls Valley finally got going as Jazmin Nunez had a three and McCurtain followed with a three as PV went on a 10-0 tying the game at 17-17 with under a minute to go. McGowan gave Lindsay back the lead late with a free throw for an 18-17 lead at the break.
Pauls Valley grabbed their first lead of the game on a McCurtain three to start the second half. The game would go back-and-forth over the next five minutes before back-to-back baskets by Perry and McGowan gave Lindsay a 28-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
After grabbing a five-point lead early in the fourth, both offenses combined for six points over the next four minutes setting up for the exciting finish.
McGowan led the Leopardettes with 12 points. Perry added 10, Emily Stone 5, Cannon Russell 2 and Arisdey Valenciano 2.
Idleman paced the Lady Panthers with 8 points. Raper chipped in 6, Gutierrez 5, Nunez 5, McCurtain 5, Jaylye Stokes 2, Addy Green 2 and Kadence Newsom 1.
With the win Pauls Valley evens out their record at 6-6. Lindsay has now lost four straight and drops to 6-11.
Pauls Valley will play next in the Atoka Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lindsay will be on the road at Bridge Creek Tuesday.
