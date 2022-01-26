A 12-0 run in the second quarter was just enough for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers to edge Bridge Creek 45-38 in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night at the Panther Gymnasium.
Five Lady Panther players scored to open up a double digit lead with that 12-0 run over the opening six minutes of the second quarter. Bridge Creek cut the game to four early in the second half but after PV pushed the lead back out to nine in the middle of the third quarter, Bridge Creek went on a run of their own.
The Bobcats used an 8-3 run to finish off the third quarter and added five more points to start the fourth quarter to grab a 31-30 lead, their first since the start of the second quarter. The game went back-and-forth over a four-minute stretch with three lead changes and the game tied on three different occasions including at 38 with 90 seconds remaining.
Hannah Raper hit a big 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run to end the game as PV held on for the seven-point win.
Pauls Valley jumped out early scoring the first five points of the game. Bridge Creek responded with a 7-1 jaunt over the final four minutes for a 7-6 lead.
Kyra McCurtain hit a 3-pointer to get second quarter run started. Harlee Jones and Kadence Newsom both hit back-to-back jumpers in the lane before Sebriana Harper connected from deep. Marlene Balderama capped off the run with a pair of free throws as PV took an 18-7 lead.
Jessi Varela ended the PV run with a free throw for Bridge Creek at the two minute mark. Kaylee Campbell then added a late basket as Bridge cut the lead to single digits at the break 18-10.
The Bobcats continued to chip away at the lead at the start of the second half. Three-pointers by Tori Johnson and Summer Ferguson helped cut the lead to four. A Jazmin Nunez 3-pointer and a Isabella Gutierrez jumper pushed the lead back out to nine.
Nunez picked up her fourth foul with 2:30 remaining in the third and had to sit. Bridge Creek then went on a 13-3 run that gave them a 31-30 lead two minutes into the fourth quarter. Morgan Whitaker had a traditional 3-point play and Johnson hit a 3-pointer in the run that gave the Bobcats the lead.
Newsom got the run stopped with a big bucket in the lane for PV. Nunez reentered at the 5:40 mark of the fourth and promptly hit a pair of free throws for a 34-31 lead.
Over the next four minutes the game would go back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than a bucket.
Raper gave PV the lead for good with her 3-pointer at the 90-second mark. McCurtain followed with a short jumper and Nunez sealed the win with a pair of free throws.
Nunez led the Lady Panthers with 13 pointers. Newsom finished with 7, Jones 6, McCurtain 5, Balderama 5, Gutierrez 4, Raper 3 and Harper 2. Ferguson was the only Bobcat to finish in double figures with 13. Katie Powell added 9.
The Lady Panthers host rival Purcell on Friday night as Pauls Valley honors the 1976 Panther basketball team. They will face Noble at home on Saturday.
