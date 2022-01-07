The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead over Lindsay at the Charles K. Heatly Classic Friday. Lindsay made a huge comeback late for a 48-43 win.
The Lady Panthers scored 9 quick points to start the game as Sebriana Harper hit a three to get things going and Isabella Gutierrez hit a pair of jumpers and Jazmin Nunez added another jumper.
Five minutes into the game, Kaylee Marcum ended the Lindsay drought with a pair of free throws. Arisdey Valenciano hit the Leopardettes first basket of the game at the buzzer that cut the PV lead to 10-4.
Pauls Valley started the second quarter like they started the game. An 8-2 spurt to start the quarter gave the Lady Panthers their largest lead of the game at 12.
Lindsay fought back over the final four minutes scoring a 12-2 run and cutting the lead to 20-18 at the break. Kamryn Perry had 5 points in the run and Taryn Phillips added four.
Pauls Valley started off the second half on an 8-2 run as Gutierrez scored five points as PV took a 28-20 lead. With the Lady Panthers leading 32-27, the Leopardettes would go an a 16-2 run to grab control of the game, 43-34. Three different Leoparettes, Marcum, Phillips and Perry, hit three straight 3-pointers to get the rally going.
Pauls Valley trimmed the lead to three with with 55 seconds left behind five straight free throws. Bailey Malicoat helped ice the game with four straight free throws as the Leopadettes held on for a five-point win.
Gutierrez led the Lady Panthers with 11. Nunez added 10, Harper 9, Kyra McCurtain 6, Harlee Jones 4 and Kadence Newsom 3.
Phillips led all scorers with 18 points. Perry and Mallicoat had 8 each for Lindsay. Cannon Russell added 6, Valenciano 2 and Tara Stelzig 1.
Pauls Valley will play Lindsay JV at noon in the Heatly Arena on Saturday. Lindsay will face Sulphur at noon in the Leopard Arena.
