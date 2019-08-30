Lindsay scored on its first four possessions to grab a 27-6 lead and then cruised to a 41-14 win over rival Pauls Valley Friday night.
Lindsay's Taryn Kesler threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Leopards in their season opening win. Stephen Singleton had six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns and Chance Austin had six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Lane McKee had 65 yards rushing to lead the Leopards and Tanner Emery added 57 yards. Kaden Merrell had two rushing touchdowns and added 38 yards.
Pauls Valley's grind it out offense had 269 total yards on 66 plays and chewed up almost 30 minutes off the clock.
Four different backs finished with over 50 yards for the Panthers. Zane Weilenman had 55 yards and a touchdowns to lead PV. Derrick White added 53 yards on 21 carries, Landin Weilenman had 53 yards and a touchdown and Colt Jones added 52 yards.
Pauls Valley will look to rebound next week as they travel to OCS to face the Saints. Lindsay will be on the road next week as they travel to Purcell to open up the new stadium in Purcell.
