No. 2 Millwood's pressure took its toll on No. 10 Lindsay in the second quarter as Jaden Nickens came off the Falcon bench with 18 second quarter points as Millwood turned a two-point lead into a double digit lead and eventual 63-51 win.
The Leopards never led in the game as Millwood grabbed an early 2-0 lead in a slow moving first four minutes of the game. Mitchell Henson got the Leopards on the board with a short jumper four-minutes into the quarter cutting the lead to 3-2.
A Kaleb Ince basket tied the game at 7-7 and a Ryein Kennedy basket tied the game a 12-12 in the first quarter.
Zyhir Fisher's basket near the end of the quarter gave Millwood the lead for good. Fisher's basket would spark a 14-2 run that blew the game open and would last until the midway point of the second quarter. Nickers would score 12 points in the run including 8 straight as the Falcons opened up a 26-14 lead.
Jaedin Watts got the run stopped with basket at the 3:40 mark in the period as Lindsay trailed 26-16. A late 8-3 jaunt would give the Falcons a 34-19 halftime lead.
The Falcon's pressure was a big part of the run as they forced 14 first half turnovers turning a majority of them into points.
The Leopards got off to a better start offensively in the second half as the two teams exchanged baskets over the opening four minutes. Kennedy had seven of his teams 10 points as the lead remained 15. Henson came to life late in the quarter with six points as Lindsay cut the lead to 14 heading into the final quarter.
Henson kept that momentum in the fourth as he stole the quarter inbounds pass and scored and then helped force a turnover as Millwood was inbounding the ball after his basket. The Leopards had chance to cut the lead to single digits but just missed with a long range shot.
Lindsay's pressure forced another turnover that led to a Henson basket and a 10-point deficit, 90 seconds into the fourth. Henson would score his 12th point in the 14-5 run and Kennedy would add a pair of free throws cutting the deficit eight with 4:30 remaining in the game.
The momentum seemed to be in the Leopards favor before five straight points by Millwood including four straight by Carlos Strong. Lindsay would regain the momentum with a 6-2 jaunt that included a traditional 3-point play from J. Watts. Lindsay was only able to hit 3-of-6 free throws in the mini run that cut the lead to nine. Henson's free throw with just over a minute to go would be the last points for the Leoaprds as Millwood scored the final three points on 3-of-6 free throws for a 12-point win.
Lindsay was able to force 13 turnovers in the second half to help them get back into the game. They were also able to cut down on their turnovers finishing the half with nine.
Henson finished with 19 points to lead the Leopards including 14 in the final 16 minutes. Kennedy added 14, J. Watts 8, Ince 7 and Brycen Watts 2.
Nickens led all scorers with 20 points, all in the first half. Fisher added 14 for the only Falcons in double figures.
Lindsay ends their season with a 23-7 record.
