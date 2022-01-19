An 11-minute span in the game saw the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers go scoreless while Lindsay reeled off 13 straight points in a 40-28 win at the Panther Gymnasium Friday.
Pauls Valley was leading 7-6 at the two-minute mark of the first quarter. One-minute into the second half, Hannah Raper hit a free throw to end an 11-minute scoring drought by the Lady Panthers. During that time, Lindsay scored 13 straight points including three-3-pointers, two by Kaylee Marcum to give the Leopardettes a double digit cushion. Pauls Valley could get no closer than seven in the final 15 minutes before falling by 12.
Kadence Newsom got Pauls Valley on the scoreboard early with a jumper in the lane. Lindsay responded with six straight points, baskets by Emily Stone, Taryn Phillips and Brayley Malicoat, pushed the Leopardettes to a 6-2 lead.
Pauls Valley's Kyra McCurtain was making a pass from beyond the 3-point line to Newsom when the ball went in the basket. McCurtain would added another basket on a short jumper as the Lady Panthers grabbed a 7-6 lead with two minutes remaining.
Marcum gave Lindsay the lead for good after she nailed a 3-pointer. Madi McGowan's basket gave Lindsay an 11-7 lead at the end of the quarter.
Lindsay only scored six points in the second quarter including a 3-pointer by Malicoat for a 17-7 lead at the break.
Marcum opened the second half with a 3-pointer for the Leopardettes as they opened up a 20-7 lead. Raper's free throw ended the Lady Panthers drought and started an 8-2 run. McCurtain's 3-pointer to end the run cut the lead to seven with three minutes left in the third.
Perry and Russell both scored late in the quarter for Lindsay to push the lead back to 11 at the end of the quarter.
Jazmin Nunez started the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer as PV cut the lead to eight. That would be as close as they would get in the final eight minutes as Perry responded with a 3-pointer and kept PV at arms lengthy the rest of the way out for a 12-point win.
Nunez led all scorers with 11 points, 9 in the fourth quarter. McCurtain added 8, Newsom 4, Marlene Balderama 4 and Raper 1.
Marcum led the Leopardettes with 9 points. Phillips added 7, Perry 6, Malicoat 6, Stone 5, Ince 4, McGowan 2 and Russell 1.
Pauls Valley is schedule to participate in the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka starting Thursday. Lindsay is schedule to participate in the Jones Tournament beginning Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.