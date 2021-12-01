A 13-2 run over a three-minute span in the first quarter erased and early deficit sparking the Pauls Valley to a 63-36 win over the Lexington Bulldogs in the Lady Panthers season opener.
Three Lady Panthers scored in double figures led by freshman Hannah Raper's 13 points with a 3-point basket. Freshman Isabella Gutierrez added 11 with two 3-point baskets and senior Sebrianna Harper 10 with a 3-point basket.
Lexington grabbed the early lead with five straight points. After the early wake-up call coach Jason Schroeder's team responded with 8 straight points in a 13-2 run that gave them the lead for good. The Lady Panthers exploded for 28 first quarter points as they raced out to a 28-15 advantage. Raper had 10 points in the quarter including a three-point basket and Harper added 8 including a 3-point basket.
A 10-1 run that carried over from the end of the first to midway through the second pushed the Lady Panther lead to 20. PV pushed that lead to out to 41-18 at the break.
The Lady Panthers continued to dominate in the second half pushing their lead out to 28 early in the third quarter. Lexington made a little run cutting the lead to 21 but PV finished strong for a 27-point win.
Jazmin Nunez added 7 points for the Lady Panthers, Harlee Jones 5, Kyra McCurtain 5, Kylie Idleman 4, Kadence Newsom 4, Laney English 2 and Jaylye Stokes 2.
Lexington had two players in double figures Rylee Beason and Landri Bean both finished with 11 points.
Pauls Valley will be at rival Purcell Friday night to face the Dragons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.