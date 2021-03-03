35-game losing streak ends

It had been two long years covering 35 games since the Pauls Valley Panthers had won on the baseball diamond. That all came to an end in the season opener Monday when the Panthers defeated Sulphur 5-3 in a 4A-3 district game with the Bulldogs.
The last win for the Panthers came in 2018 when they defeated Anadarko 6-3. They lost their final two games that season and then went 0-27 the following year. Last season, they started out 0-6 before COVID-19 ended the year, thus the 35-game losing streak.
Pauls Valley got a solid game on the mound from Jared Turner in the opener. Turner had a career high 14 strikeouts in the game while giving up 3 runs on 6 hits in 6.2 innings of work. Mason Smith came in and got the last out of the game to preserve the win.
M. Smith led the offensive charge with two of the teams three hits with a single and a double and two runs scored. Turner had the other hit a double. Justin Humphrey scored a pair of runs and Fernando Cardoza scored the other run.
The Bulldogs jumped out early with two runs in the top of the inning. McCurry walked and scored on Watson’s double. Watson moved to third on a Stewart single and scored on an error.
PV responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. M. Smith singled with one out to start the rally. He stole second and third and scored on a passed ball. Humphrey walked, stole second and scored on an error tying the game at 2-2.
Mobly’s one out single in the third led to another Sulphur run as Watson doubled him home.
PV again responded as M. Smith doubled with one out. He moved to third on a passed ball as Humphrey walked for a second time. A double steal allowed M. Smith to score and Humphrey to move around to third. Humphrey scored on a passed ball for a 4-3 lead.
The Panthers would add and insurance run in the bottom of the fourth. Cardoza walked with one out and moved around to third on Turner’s double down the line. Cardoza would score on a passed ball for a 5-3 lead.
Sulphur had a couple of chances to score late but couldn’t push anything across as PV held on for a 5-3 win.
The same two teams played again last night in Sulphur as part home-and-away district double header. Pauls Valley will be at home with Davis on Friday before another district double header on Monday and Tuesday next week with Ada. PV will play at Ada on Monday and at home on Tuesday.
