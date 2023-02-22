A 9-0 run, that started late in the first half and carried over into the second half, gave the Blanchard Lions just enough breathing room to slide past Pauls Valley 54-44 in Class 4A District Championship action Friday night in Blanchard.
The run turned a one-point Blanchard lead into a 10-point lead two minutes into the third quarter. Pauls Valley would get as close as six on a Jon Grimmett 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and a Justin Humphrey 3-pointer cut the lead to six with two-minutes remaining.
Blanchard scored six straight in a 90 second span for a 12-point lead before Grimmett cut the final margin to 10 with a pair of free throws late.
Grimmett helped pace the Panthers early with a basket and PV grabbed a 6-3 lead. In a low scoring opening quarter, Blanchard scored five points in the final 40 seconds of the quarter, including a 3-pointer by Milam, for an 8-6 lead.
Grimmett tied the game with a basket early in the second and Jacob Medina added four points in a 9-4 run and that led to a slight lead at the mid way point of the quarter. Blanchard closed out the half with a 9-4 run of their own including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds by Cooksey as they took the lead for good at 23-19.
The Lions extended the run to 15-4 with the first six points of the second half extending the lead out to double digits. Pauls Valley made a couple of runs closing the gap to six but couldn’t get any closer in a 10-point loss.
Grimmett and Medina both scored 12 points to lead the Panthers. Humphrey added 8, Prince 7, Chronister 3 and Fabela 2.
Periman 14 led the Lions with 14. Laminack added 9, Milam 9, Cooksey 7, Frazier 5, Pierce 4, Johnston 4 and Graves 2.
Pauls Valley will face Classen SAS in a regional consolation game on Thursday at 3 p.m. in McLoud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.