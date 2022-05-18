A very 'special' medal

||||
Ira Mae Willeford Wright, 76, was born November 17, 1945 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Ernest Ira and Betty Mae (McGregor) Willeford. She passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at her rural home near Wellston.
Graveside services for Victor Joe Willoughby were held Wednesday afternoon, May 4, 2022 at the Byars Cemetery in Byars, Oklahoma, with interment following.
Bobby “Douglas” Williams of Pauls Valley passed away May 2, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 56 years to be in the arms of Jesus.
Norma McGee Jones, 87, was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on April 18, 1935. Norma had two sisters, Janice who died at the age of 6 months, and Carlene. Her parents, Carl and Naomi, preceded her in death.
Buster Merl Brown Sr. of Maysville was born on September 1, 1938 in Centrahoma, Oklahoma to James Thomas and Sophie Lee (Reed) Brown. He passed from this life on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
