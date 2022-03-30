Ada, Chickasha tie for top spot in tight finish of meet

In a tight finish for the top spot of the boys division of the Jack Hayes meet in Pauls Valley on Friday, Ada and Chickasha tied for first with 82 points and Lindsay finished a half-point back with 81.5 for third. Washington finished three points back with a 79
Pauls Valley finished seventh in the 15-team field with 47 points. Mason Prince was the lone gold medal winner for the Panthers as he took the top spot in the 400 meter dash just ahead of his brother Maddex.
Team Scores
1 - Ada 82
1 -Chickasha 82
3 - Lindsay 81.5
4 - Washington 79
5 - PC North 61
Oters - CCS 53, Pauls Valley 47, Wynnewood 40, Tecumseh 31.5, Purcell 18, Bridge Creek 17, US Grant 12, Western Heights 11, Southeast 6, Noble 2.
4x800m Relay Boys
1 - PC North 8:57.69
2 - Tecumseh 9:01.25
3 - Washington 9:08.19
4 - Lindsay 9:10.69
5 - Pauls Valley 9:15.34 TK Jaggers, Maddex Prince, Jon Grimmett, Mason Prince
6 - Purcell 9:59.31
4x100m Relay Boys
1 - Washington 43.90
2 - Chickasha 44.06
3 - Ada 45.31
4 - Wynnewood 45.40
5 - Purcell 45.68
6 - Southeast 45.75
100m (110m) Hurdles Boys
1 - Simonton Lindsay 16.22
2 - Crowl Chickasha 17.19
3 - Parker Lindsay 18.93
4 - Adams PC North 19.00
5 - Jones Lindsay 19.75
6 - Stufflebean Pauls Valley 19.81
3200m Run Boys
1 - Haynes CCS 10:47.44
2 - Ponce Lindsay 11:08.88
3 - Rorig Bridge Creek 11:18.06
4 - Medina Western Heights 11:32.53
5 - Hayworth Tecumseh 11:49.84
6 - Collins Bridge Creek 12:20.57
800m Relay Boys
1 - Washington 1:32.59
2 - Chickasha 1:34.41
3 - Ada 1:35.06
4 - Washigton B 1:35.84
5 - US Grant 1:38.31
6 - PC North 1:40.94
800m Run Boys
1 - Weber CCS 2:06.97
2 - McClure Tecumseh 2:07.00
3 - Cunningham PC North 2:12.34
4 - Juhl Tecumseh 2:16.10
5 - Freeman Noble 2:16.50
6 - Craig CCS 2:16.69
100m Dash Boys
1 - Knighten Wynnewood 10.96
2 - Harris Chickasha 11.03
3 - Hendrix Washington 11.22
4 - Fields Southeast 11.34
5 - Arthur Washington 11.37
6 - Flores Chickasha 11.44
400m Dash Boys
1 - Prince, Mason Pauls Valley 53.88
2 - Prince, Maddex Pauls Valley 54.16
3 - Barkes US Grant 54.53
4 - Major Pauls Valley 54.75
5 - Robinson Lindsay 55.16
6 - Flores Chickasha 55.74
300m Hurdles Boys
1 - Simonton Lindsay 43.65
2 - Craig CCS 45.00
3 - Gilmore Ada 45.06
4 - Lindsay Ada 45.47
5 - Gonzales Chickasha 46.43
6 - Crowl Chickasha 47.03
200m Dash Boys
1 - Harris Chickasha 23.38
2 - Jaggers Pauls Valley 23.39
3 - Palmer Bridge Creek 23.40
4 - Arthur Washington 23.60
5 - Murphy Chickasha 24.00
6 - Dunn Western Heights 24.09
1600m Run Boys
1 - Weber CCS 4:45.59
2 - Haynes CCS 5:03.18
3 - Medina Western Heights 5:09.90
4 - Rodriguez Bridge Creek 5:18.91
5 - Pearston US Grant 5:21.91
6 - Barr Chickasha 5:27.63
1600m Relay Boys
1 - PC North 3:39.22
2 - Ada 3:41.59
3 - Pauls Valley 3:43.63 Mason Prince, Maddex Prince, Rayne Major, TK Jaggers
4 - Washington 3:45.85
5 - Lindsay 3:47.17
6 - Purcell 3:52.35
Long Jump Boys
1 - Knighten Wynnewood 20’ 4”
2 - Copeland Chickasha 20’ 3”
3 - Lindsey Ada 19’ 0”
4 - Bowan Chickasha 18’ 10”
5 - Burrall Lindsay 18’ 7”
6 - Thomas Washington 18’ 4”
High Jump Boys
1 - Hughes Ada 6’ 0”
2 - McDonald Lindsay 5’ 10”
3 - Scott Washington 5’ 8”
4 - Lyle Wynnewood 5’ 8”
5 - Dodd Lindsay 5’ 6”
5 - Clark Tecumseh 5’ 6”
Pole Vault Boys
1 - Little Purcell 14’ 0”
2 - McCain Wynnewood 10’ 6”
3 - Williams CCS 9’ 6”
4 - Hines Lindsay 9’ 0”
5 - Barr Chickasha 8’ 0”
6 - Crawford Lindsay 7’ 6”
Shot Boys
1 - Smith Tecumseh B 46’ 5”
2 - Lail Ada 45’ 6”
3 - Williams Lindsay 43’ 11”
4 - Johnson PC North 42’ 11”
5 - Mangus Chickasha 40’ 5”
6 - Owdetallh PC North 39’ 6”
Discus Boys
1 - Smith Tecumseh B 137’ 6”
2 - Harrell Lindsay 133’ 6”
3 - Lail Ada 131’ 5”
4 - Moore PC North 130’ 1”
5 - Gunter Ada 125’ 7”
6 - Williams Lindsay 120’ 0”
