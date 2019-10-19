Davry Amparano had over 200 yards in total offense with three touchdowns to lead the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers to a 27-7 win over Healdton Thursday night at Wheeler Field in Elmore.
Amparano had 164 yards on the ground on 30 carries and two touchdowns and had one catch for 42 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Tyler Martin was 3-of-8 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown but also had two picks. Kolby Digby added 38 yards rushing and Kolby Teakell added 22 yards rushing. Dylan Moore had 44 yards on one reception and Reece Conner had 38 yards on one catch.
The Badger defense came up huge all night. They held Heladton to 74 yards rushing on 26 attempts and 97 yards passing on 5-of-19 with two interceptions. Teakell had one of those picks for EC returning it 99 yards for a touchdown.
The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the first half. Amparano scored on a five yard blast and Heladton had a 23-yard touchdown pass as the two teams were tied a 7-7 at the break.
Elmore came out in the third quarter driving down the field for a score. Amparano capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Healdton was driving to tie the score and had the ball at the Badger 10-yard line. The Healdton quarterback dropped back to pass and threw to a receiver near the side line. The ball went through his hands and into the hands of Teakell who returned the ball up Healdton sidelines 99-yards for a touchdown, turning the momentum for the Badgers.
The Badgers put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter as Martin hit a wide open Amparano with a 42-yard touchdown and a 27-7 lead and win.
Elmore City will play at Boone-Apache on Friday night in a key battle for district standings. After starting district play 2-0, Boone-Apache lost to Rush Springs Thursday night 35-23.
