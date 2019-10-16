The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers ended a two-game skid on Friday night as they defeated Rush Springs 33-0, their first win over the Redskins since 2010.
Davry Amparano scored touchdowns on runs of 32, 22 and 17 and also hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass to lead the Badger offense. Tyler Martin had a touchdown pass and then scored on a quarterback sneak.
Amaparano's first touchdown came after a blocked punt. A 32-yard run gave ECP a 6-0 lead at the end of the first.
Amparano gave EC a 13-0 lead as he hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Martin.
Just before the end of the half Martin kept the ball himself on a quarterback sneak from 2-yards out for a 20-0 lead at the break.
Amaparno added a 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished the game with a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give ECP the win.
The Badgers will host Healdton on Thursday night. Healdton was supposed to host Elmore City-Pernell but repair to their stadium will not be done in time for this week's game. The Bulldogs are 1-2 in district play after a 12-0 win over Walters Friday night.
