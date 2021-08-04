Area players help lead the way to national title

Pauls Valley Lady Panther Kennedi Rambo and Elmore City-Pernell’s Trinity Taylor helped the 18 and under OK Angels-Dynamite fast pitch softball team win the USSSA national championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The Angels landed on Sunday, July 11 and began pool play a couple of days later. They outscored Indiana Phoenix 6-1 and beat Team Georgia 7-1 earning a first-round bye in the bracket.
On Wednesday they pounded the Illinois Cobras 12-0. On Thursday they beat Rampage 4-1 setting up a winner’s bracket final four of the Angels, Carolina Thunder, who were the 2020 USSSA national runner up for 18 and under, and two Louisiana teams, Thunder and ManiAx, who were ranked top 10 all season.
Rain forced the next game to come on Saturday morning against the Louisiana Thunder.
Rambo, a sophomore in Pauls Valley, would set the tone early from her lead-off spot hammering a home run over the center field fence in the first at bat of the game. The Angels’ bats would stay hot as they torched the Thunder 11-1.
The Angels would then upset the Louisiana ManiAx 3-1 in the winner’s bracket final.
The ManiAx would play their way back to the finals beating both the Louisiana Thunder and Carolina Thunder.
The ManiAx ace would shut out the Angels 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel forcing the ‘if’ game.
In the final winner-take-all championship game, Rambo would finish the day like she started.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning, she blasted a double off the CF fence giving the Angels a 3-0 lead.
The ManiAx would not go quietly as their 3-hole hit a two-run bomb over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth.
The Angels would play solid defense the rest of the way holding on to a 3-2 win earning the 2021 national title.
Rambo finished the tournament with a .556 batting average with six RBI’s, six runs scored, two walks, and no strikeouts from her leadoff spot.
The Angels hit the ball hard all week, played near flawless defense and had outstanding pitching performances from co-aces Brooklyn Charnock of Plainview and KK Miller of Duncan.
The other team members include Halle Melton of Moore, Madelin Pack of Lexington, Shallen Mershon of Sulphur, Lanie French of Kingston, Izzy Norton of Plainview and Brinkley Campbell of Plainview.
The Angels are coached by David Rambo and assistants Marc Norton, Jake Charnock and Mike Campbell.
They finished the season with an impressive record of 52-12-3.
