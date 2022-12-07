The County schools were well represented when the District A-4 football coaches released their end of year honors.
Stratford’s Nolan Hall, Hunter Morton, Josiah Stevens, Aaron Carter, Jase Fulks and Blake English, Wynnewood’s Marsae Sanders, Ethan White, Derick Fields, Jericho Taylor, Adam Fields and John Mathis and Elmore City-Pernell’s Bryson Airington and Cole Green were all honored by the coaches.
District A-4 Football honors
MVP: Kaden Barron (Ringling) and Nolan Hall (Stratford)
Offensive Player of the Year: Karson Daniel {Ringling) and Hunter Morton (Stratford)
Defensive Player of the Year: Marsae Sanders (Wynnewood) and Trever Christiansen (Dibble)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: D. J. lewis (Ringling) and Ethan White (Wynnewood)
QB of the Year: Beau Bradberry (Healdton)
RB of the Year: Derick Fields (Wynnewood) WR of the Year: Kaleb Madden (Wayne)
TE of the Year: Kash Rose (Ringling) and Cole Green (Elmore City)
NG of the Year: Jaiden Miller (Ringling) and Blake English {Stratford)
DT of the Year: John Ferrell (Healdton) Josiah Stevens (Stratford)
DE of the Year: Cristoval Cruz (Dibble) and Aaron Carter (Stratford)
Inside LB of the Year: Jericho Taylor (Wynnewood) and Toby Aycox (Healdton)
Outside LB of the Year: Adam Fields (Wynnewood)
Safety of the Year: Jacob Cavness (Rush Springs) and John Mathis (Wynnewood)
Corner of the Year: Nathan Harpole (Dibble) and Daviar Carr (Ringling)
Special Teams Player of the Year: Jase Fulks (Stratford)
Injured Player of the Year: Bryson Airington (Elmore City)
Head Coach of the Year: Phil Koons {Ringling)
