The Oklahoma Coaches Association released the 2020 All-State Basketball teams recently.
Although no one from the area made All-State, several did make All-Star by Class, one step away from an All-State selection.
On the boys side, Quincy Jackson of Pauls Valley made the Class 4A All-Star by Class for the Large West squad.
Garrett Queener and Gunner Aprill of Maysville made the Class B All-Star by Class for the Small West squad.
Gavin Nation of Purcell and Jett Martin of Davis made the Class 3A All-Star by Class for the Small West squad.
On the girls side, Katlyn Davenport added another honor to her senior season by making the 4A All-Star by Class for the Large West squad.
Laney Anderson of Stratford made the Class 2A All-Star by Class for the Small West squad.
