Area teams head to baseball playoffs

Area baseball teams will be participating in district and bi-district play this week.
Three schools, Lindsay, Wynnewood and Elmore City-Pernell will all be hosting a best two-of-three series for a chance to advance. Pauls Valley and Stratford find themselves on the road.
Games include:
4A Bi-District (Best of 3)
Pauls Valley at Weatherford
3A Bi-District (Best of 3)
Blackwell at Lindsay
2A District (Best of 3)
Minco at Wynnewood
Hobart at Elmore City-Pernell
Stratford at Tishomingo
