Area teams head to baseball playoffs

Pauls Valley seniors Justin Humphrey, Aiden Arroyo, Elijah Barlow and Mason Smith pose for a picture prior to the start of a game. Pauls Valley will begin playoff action this week along with Lindsay, Stratford, Elmore City and Wynnewood.

Area baseball teams will be participating in district and bi-district play this week.

Three schools, Lindsay, Wynnewood and Elmore City-Pernell will all be hosting a best two-of-three series for a chance to advance. Pauls Valley and Stratford find themselves on the road.

Games include:

4A Bi-District (Best of 3)

Pauls Valley at Weatherford

3A Bi-District (Best of 3)

Blackwell at Lindsay

2A District (Best of 3)

Minco at Wynnewood

Hobart at Elmore City-Pernell

Stratford at Tishomingo

