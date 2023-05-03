Back-to-back tour wins

Talor Gooch had the lead or was tied for the lead during the entire tournament on the exotic golf course of Sentosa in Singapore ending with a victory over Sergio Garcia in a playoff this past weekend. It was the first back-to-back win on the LIV golf circuit. Gooch, who has Pauls Valley ties and numerous local fans, is next set to play in the Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Tulsa on May 12-14.