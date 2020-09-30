The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers offense has found its groove after back-to-back wins including Friday's 42-0 win over Healdton. The Badgers have put 40-plus points on the scoreboard the last two weeks after opening the season with only 6.
ECP had over 300 yards in offense including 298 on the ground.
Davry Amparano led the charge with 106 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns. Tyler Martin added 62 yards on 8 carries with 2 touchdowns and had an 18 yard touchdown pass to Demontre Patterson.
Derrion Rogers had 57 yards on 10 carries, McKovan McCoy had 38 yards on 3 carries, J.W. Barnes had 22 yards on 3 carries, Hunter Burger had 19 yards on 5 carries and Bill Brumley had 4 yards on a carry.
Martin got the scoring going with a 5-yard run late in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Badgers exploded for three touchdowns in the second quarter. Amparano got things going with a 5-yard TD run early in the second.
Martin then hit Patterson with an 18-yard scoring strike in the middle of the quarter. Amparano capped things off in the first half with a 48-yard TD run and a 28-0 halftime lead.
Martin and Amparano both had touchdown runs in the second half pushing the final to 42-0.
As good as the offense was in the win, the defense was even better. The Badgers limited Healdton to negative 7 yards on the night. They finished with negative 10 yards rushing and 3 yards passing.
The Badgers will be on the road at Stratford Friday night. The Bulldogs are 0-4 after a loss to the No. 1 team in Class A last week, Ringling.
