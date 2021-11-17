The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers found themselves in a dog fight early with the Oklahoma Christian Eagles in the opening round of the Class A playoffs Friday at Wheeler Field. Both the offense and defense came to life in the second half for the Badgers as the offense exploded for 30 straight points and the defense pitched a shut-out in a 42-20 win.
Damontre Patterson got the Badgers started on offense going 25 yards on the first carry of the game for ECP. That run led to Tyler Martin's 3-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead.
OCA came right back with Price Stubblefield racing 60 yards for the touchdown tying then game at 6-6.
On the Badgers next possession, JW Barnes had a 32-yard run to start the drive. The drive stalled out and OCA was able to block the ECP punt giving them possession at the Badger 40.
OCA moved the ball down the field and into scoring position. Brody Galyean capped off the drive with an 11-yard TD run and a 13-6 lead.
ECP started its next drive at their own 10-yard-line. The Badgers moved the ball out of the shadows of their own end zone and Martin raced 64 yards early in the second quarter cutting the OCA lead to 13-12.
The defense started to show its worth on OCA's next possession forcing a three-and-out for the first time in the game.
Derrion Rogers 49-yard run was negated by a penalty forcing the Badgers to punt. Keshaun Prince returned the punt 56 yards for a touchdown and a 20-12 lead in the middle of the quarter.
Late in the first half, Noah Frazier made a big play on defense that killed an OCA drive, giving the Badgers one last chance to score late in the half.
A 42-yard pass from Martin to Rogers set up the Badgers with a first-and-goal with 18 seconds left. The half ended with an Elmore City penalty and a 20-12 OCA lead.
ECP opened the second half with the ball and good field position. Martin capped off the 51-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run and a 20-20 tie.
The Badger defense started the second half with a 19-yard sack leading to a three-and-out. ECP got the ball back at the 28-yard-line after a short punt.
On first down, Martin got free going toward the end zone. Just before crossing the end line he fumble into the end zone leading to an OCA touchback.
The Badger defense forced their third straight 3-and-out and an OCA punt. A 38-yard run by Bill Brumley set up a first-and-goal at the one. Martin bulled his way in from there for a TD and a 26-20 lead.
Penalties were the run over the final three minutes of the third quarter with both teams have long runs negated by penalties.
The Badgers opened then fourth quarter with a 7-yard run by Rodgers on fourth-and-five setting up Brumley's 12-yard TD run for a 34-20 lead.
Rogers added a late touchdown run that pushed the lead to 42-20 and ECP into the second round of the Class A playoffs.
ECP finished with over 600 yards in total offense. Martin led the way with 238 yards rushing on 20 carries with four touchdowns and also added 50 yards on 3-of-4 passing.
Brumley finished with 106 yards on 9 carries with a TD. Rogers had 66 yards on 9 carries with a TD and 50 yards receiving. Barnes had 59 yards on 6 carries and Patterson 36 yards on 3 carries.
ECP will make the long trek to Burns Flat-Dill City to face the Eagles. BFDC defeated Mangum 50-34 in the opening round of the playoffs.
