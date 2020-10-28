Elmore City-Pernell hadn't played in two weeks due to the COVID-19 virus but returned to action on Friday in a key district game with the Wayne Bulldogs.
The Badgers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the first half to tie the game at half time. They found themselves down by two scores again in the second half but that rally came up just short in a 26-20 loss to the Bulldogs.
Wayne jumped out quickly grabbing a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Elmore City got going in the second quarter as Tyler Martin hit Blaze Blevins with an 18-yard touchdown pass cutting the lead to a touchdown.
Later in the half, Martin found Derrion Rogers with a 9-yard scoring strike that tied the game at 14-14 heading into the break.
Wayne opened the second half with a 50-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs then capitalized on a Badger fumble turning it into another touchdown run for a 26-14 lead early in the second half.
The Badgers cut the lead to a touchdown early in the fourth quarter with Martin racing in from 7 yards out.
The Badgers got the ball back with less that four minutes remaining in the game. They moved the ball down the field converting on a fourth down play to keep the drive alive. A Martin run late gave the Badgers a first-and-goal inside the five-yard line.
The Badgers couldn't punch it in falling to the Bulldogs 26-20.
ECP falls to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in District A-4 action. Wayne moves to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in district action. Elmore is scheduled to travel to Rush Springs on Friday night while Wayne will travel to district leading Ringling.
