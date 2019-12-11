Badgers fall in battle with Alex

In a back-and-forth game, the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers came up just short in a 51-47 loss to Alex Monday night.
The game started off with the two teams exchanging three pointers with Brycen Otey hitting one for Alex and D. J. Frazier hitting one for ECP. The Badgers they jumped ahead of the Longhorn only to have Alex come back and tie the game at 11 heading into the second quarter. Davry Amparano had two baskets in the quarter and Frazier a three pointer.
The Badger defense held Alex to only five second quarter pointer as they opened up a 21-16 lead at the break. Tyler Martin had four points in the quarter and Andrew Sawyer a three-point basket.
Alex started coming to life in the second half, especially Chase Byrne. Byrne had 9 points in the third quarter including two three pointers as the Longhorns erased the Badger lead. ECP had five players score one bucket each in the quarter as they held onto a 32-30 lead.
Byrne continued his hot streak in the fourth quarter. Byrne scored the final seven points of the game for Alex including 5-of-6 from the line. Martin kept Elmore City in the game with 8 points. Missed opportunities late by the Badgers allowed Alex to escape with a four-point win.
Martin finished with 16 points to lead the Badgers. Frazier added 8, Amparano 7, Sawyer 5, Koby Teakell 4, Blaze Blevins 3, Jayden Hines 2, and Dylan Tigert and Dalton Foster 1 each. Byrne had 19 to lead Alex. Tatton Anderson added 15, Jon Fitzsimmons 9 and Brycen Otey 7.
Elmore was back in action on Tuesday against Wayne. They will open up play in the Black and Gold Classic in Wilson on Thursday. The Badgers will open up the tournament at 11:30 a.m. against Thackerville.
