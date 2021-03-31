The No. 18 team in Class A, the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers had a big run through the Red Dirt Classic at Central High to reach the championship game.
ECP defeated Carnegie 9-8, Konawa 11-1 and then defeated previously unbeaten Frederick 8-7 to reach the finals.
In the finals, ECP had runners in scoring position in the first and third innings but couldn’t get any runs across and Empire scored four early runs on their way to a 10-4 win over the Badgers.
After falling behind 4-0, the Badgers rallied in the fourth inning. Brysen Airington got the inning started with the Badgers first hit of the game, a one-out single back up the middle. Cole Green then walked. Calbey Lauderdale singled down the third base line scoring Airington.
Tyler Martin drew a walk to load the base. With one out, Andrew Sawyer singled scoring two runs.
Davry Amparano singled scoring Martin and tying the game at 4-4.
Empire responded with four runs in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to open up a 10-4 lead and eventual win.
Monday, the Badgers bounced back with a win over rival Wayne. Elmore scored a run in the first and two more in the second before exploding with an 8 run third to blow open the game.
Tyler Martin led the 9-hit offense going 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Airington was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Dalton Foster was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Amparano had a double with two RBIs. Ferris, Green and Lauderdale each had hits in the game.
Noah Frazier picked up the win giving up an unearned run on one hit. He struck out two and walked four.
The 13-6 Badgers hosted Dibble on Tuesday. They will be playing in the Hobart Tournament beginning Thursday.
