Badgers looking to build off last year's success

Elmore City-Pernell has a big nucleus of players returning off last year’s 6-5 team that advanced to the playoffs before losing to highly touted Minco.
That success has added some to the numbers for the Badgers who have 35 kids out in grades 9-12. It also showed in their summer pride program where they had 90 percent participation.
It all starts up front for the Badgers in their flexbone offense. Andrew Sawyer (6-5, 310, Jr) and Bubba Cain (6-2, 285, Jr) will anchor the offensive line. The duo will get the attention of every defense they face. Swayer is getting looks from several colleges.
The offensive line is rounded out by Dalton Foster (6-2, 245 Sr), Lathan Ferris (6-3, 225, Jr) and Brysen Airington (6-0, 215, So). This group gives the Badgers a solid group to run behind and also throw behind when needed.
Tyler Martin (5-9, 150, Jr) will be under center running the Badger offense. Martin did a great job guiding the offense last year as a sophomore. He was able to move the offense with his ability to read defenses and with his running abiity.
The Badgers return a big part of their offensive output in Davry Amparano. The senior led the Badgers in total yards rushing for over 100 yards on several occasions last season.
Sophomore Hunter Burger will get the nod at the other starting position in the backfield. Senior Reece Conner, junior Bill Brumley and freshman move-in Derrion Rogers will all see time in the back field and get carries in the offense.
When the Badger offense finds themselves in a passing situation, Martin has a big target in Blaze Blevins (6-6, 185, Sr) to get the ball to. Blevins, Waylon Moore, Cole Green and Damontre Patterson give Martin several options to go to that have sure hands.
The Badgers will base their defense out of a four-man front. Most of the time they will run a 4-3 look but also have the capability to run a 4-4 look.
Sawyer and Cain will anchor the defensive line as well. They will draw a lot of double teams opening the way for the linebackers and defensive ends to make plays.
Blevins and Ferris will man the end of the defense at defensive end. Both have the ability to make plays in the running game and will be able to put pressure on opposing teams quarterbacks when they drop back to pass.
Amparano (6-1, 195, Sr) was one of the leaders on defense last year and will again be called up to help lead the defense from his linebacker position. He has a nose for the football and strength to fight off blockers and make a tackle.
Junior J.W. Barnes (5-9, 185) and Rogers (5-11,175, Fr) make the middle of this defense very solid.
Martin, Burger, Conner and Moore will be the mainstay in the Badger secondary. This group will be solid against any teams that like to throw the ball but can also provide run support.
“We have to win on first down,” head coach Larry Lewis said about his defense. “We have to stop the run game and not give up any home run passes. We also have to limit the big plays, force turnovers and fly to the football.”
The Badgers are in a very tough district that features defending state champion Ringling.
“The state champ came out of this district and it will be very tough again,” Lewis said. “We want to and expect to challenge for the district championship and a home playoff game.”
Dibble, Healdton, Rush Springs, Stratford, Wayne and Wynnewood will all be fighting for playoff spots with RIngling and Elmore City. All the teams in the district have the ability to win on any given night and teams must come to play every Friday night.
