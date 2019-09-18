For the first time since 2011 the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers have started the football season 3-0 after a 27-0 shut-out of Marietta. The Badgers started 4-0 that season and 5-0 in 2010.
Friday, Elmore City-Pernell's defense shined. The defense limited Marietta to one first down and that came via a penalty. Most of the game was played on Marietta's end of the field and that showed in the Badger's offensive stats.
ECP finished with 219 on 43 plays from scrimmage.
Davry Amparano led the offense with 115 yards on 16 carries. The junior back didn't find the end zone but helped set up a couple of touchdown runs.
Kolby Digby also went over the century mark with 101 yards on six carries. The senior found the end zone in the first half on a 4-yard run.
Quarterback Tyler Martin finished with 9 yards on 7 carries. The sophomore had two rushing touchdowns on runs of 8 and 1 in the first half.
Sophomore Taylen Christie had 9 yards on one carry. Freshman Hunter Burger had 7 yards on five carries. Sophomore J.W. Barnes had the lone second half touchdown scoring from three yards out.
The Badgers will take this week off before diving into district play and homecoming with the Dibble Demons. Dibble is 2-1 on the season with wins of Chickasha JV and Lexington. Their only loss came to highly rated Minco in Class A.
