Both the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers and Paoli Pugs picked up district wins Friday.
Elmore City 46, Dibble 0
The Badgers pitched their third straight shut-out in defeating Dibble 46-0. The Badgers have allowed only 22 points on their way to a 6-0, 3-0 start.
ECP had a pretty balanced attack against the Demons with 179 yards on the ground and 117 through the air.
Derrion Rogers finished with 77 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Hunter Burger added 44 yards and a TD, JW Barnes 36 yards, Bill Brumley 18 yards and Tyler Martin 4 yards and a touchdown.
Martin did all the passing going 3-of-6 for 117 yards and a touchdown. Damontre Patterson had 70 of those yards and Noah Frazier had the other 47 along with a touchdown.
Patterson got his touchdown on special teams returning a kickoff 99 yards for the score. Patterson also added two interceptions on defense.
Elmore City will be on the road this week as they take on rival Wynnewood at Savage Stadium on Thursday.
Paoli 24, Ryan 14
After losing two straight in district action to two of the top teams, Paoli got into the win column with a 22-14 district win over Ryan.
Paoli's offense churned out 329 total yards, 163 yards on the ground and 166 through the air in their balanced attack.
Henry Snell and Scotty Garrett combined for a 10-of-16 night through the air for 166 yards and both had a passing touchdowns. Snell was 6-of-10 for 119 yards through the air and had 34 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Garrett was 4-of-6 for 47 yards through the air and had 48 yards rushing on 7 carries.
The workhorse in the backfield was Rocky Randol. The senior toted the rock 17 times for 73 yards and a touchdown run of five yards. Kaleb Brown had two carries for 8 yards.
Gunner Manning led the receiving corp with 119 yards on six catches including an 80 yard touchdown. Conner Boone had 46 yards on three catches with a 40 yard touchdown.
Edgar Lu'a and JayQuann Simmons paced with defense with 12 and 11 tackles respectively. Garrett added 8 tackles and had three fumble recoveries. Snell had 9 tackles, Brown 8, Boone 7 and Randol 3. Manning finished with 9 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.
The Pugs are at home Thursday hosting the Fox Foxes.
