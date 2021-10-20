The heated rivalry between Elmore City-Pernell and Wynnewood stayed hot Thursday night at Savage Stadium. After battling back-and-forth over the first 12 minutes, the ECP Badgers exploded for 34 straight points in a 48-20 win over the Savages.
It didn't take long for the excitement to start. On the third play of the game, Wynnewood freshman Caden Knighten went 78 yards for a Savage touchdown and the early lead.
Elmore City answered two minutes later. Badger sophomore Derrion Rogers returned the ensuing kickoff 31 yards to the Wynnewood 39-yard-line. Five plays later, Bill Brumley capped off the drive with a 14-yard TD run and an 8-6 lead.
Late in the first quarter the Badgers got the ball back at the Wynnewood 43-yard-line after a Savage punt. On the first play from scrimmage, Rogers darted 43 yards up the field for a Badger touchdowns and a 14-6 lead.
Not to be outdone, the Savages answered quickly. One minute after ECP scored, Knighten was in the endzone again this time on a 39-yard run capping off a 50-yard drive.
With only two points separating the two teams, 14-12, the Badgers scored 34 unanswered points. A touchdown late in the first half, an 11-yard run by JW Barnes gave the Badgers a 22-12 lead at the break.
On the opening kickoff of the second half, Rogers found a crease in the Wynnewood coverage team going 80 yards for touchdown.
Tyler Martin got into the endzone on the Badgers next possession. The Badger quarterback capped off a 40-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown run.
Rogers would score on the Badgers next two possession a 53-yard TD run on a one-play drive in the third quarter and then an 11-yard run early in the fourth for a 48-12 lead.
Derick Fields orchestrated a dive in the middle of the fourth quarter for the Savages. He ran and passed the ball for the Savages as they moved 64 yards down the field on a 7-play drive. D. Fields' pass to Adam Fields for a 16-yard touchdown cut the lead to 48-20.
Elmore City ran four minutes off the clock late in the game and finished with the win.
The Badgers finished with 522 yards in total offense, 459 on the ground and 63 through the air. Rogers finished with 172 yards rushing on 10 carries with three touchdowns, 17 yards receiving and 108 yards in kickoff returns with a touchdown. In all, Rogers had 297 all-purpose yards with four touchdowns.
Hunter Burger rushed for 146 yards for the Badgers on 13 carries and had 20 yards receiving. Barnes added 58 yards and a TD, Martin 56 yards and a TD and Brumley 27 yards and a TD. Martin was 4-of-7 passing for 63 yards. Damontre Patterson had 16 yards receiving.
Bubba Cain led the defensive charge with 9.5 tackles, 5.5 of those were tackles for loss.
The Savages finished with 258 total yards, 74 rushing and 184 passing. Knighten led the offense with 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had 94 yards passing on 3-of-9 passing.
D. Fields was 4-of-7 passing for 90 yards. Moses Gibson had four catches for 126 yards. A. Fields had 53 yards on two catches and a touchdown and Aaron Lyle had a catch for five yards.
Matthew Christoffersen led the defense with seven tackles and a caused fumble. D. Fields had 5.5 tackles, A. Fields 4.5 tackles and Andrew New 4 tackles.
The Badgers (7-0 overall and 4-0 in district A-4) will host undefeated Wayne (7-0 and 4-0) on Friday night in a key district battle. The Savages (2-5 and 1-3) travel to Rush Springs (1-6 and 1-3).
