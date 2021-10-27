In a battle of two unbeaten teams in Class A-4, unranked Elmore City-Pernell defeated No. 6 Wayne 34-26 in one of the best games in the state Friday.
The Badgers are 8-0 for the first time in over 30 years after the huge win.
Badger quarterback Tyler Martin had a huge game with 287 total yards and accounted for four touchdowns. He finished with 172 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns and was 3-of-6 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
The Badgers got on the scoreboard on their opening possession of the game. After stalling out just outside the Wayne 20-yard-line, the Badgers were facing a fourth down. Martin dropped back to pass and hit Derrion Rogers with a pass that went 24 yards for the touchdown and an early 6-0 led.
Wayne bounced back with two scores in the second quarter to take a 14-6 half time lead. Senior quarterback Ethan Mullins had his hand in both scores pounding his way in from a yard out for the first TD and racing in from four yards out for his second TD.
Elmore City started the second half with the ball. Rogers had a big run of 17 yards in the drive. A touchdown saving tackle by Wayne on Martin's 48-yard run set up Martin's two-yard touchdown run and a 14-14 tie.
The Badgers took the lead for good on their next possession. The Badgers went to the air and Martin hit Noah Frazier with an 81-yard touchdown pass and a 22-14 lead.
After a big defensive stand by the Badger defense, Hunter Burger raced 63 yards for a touchdown and a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Wyane responded 13 seconds later as Mullins hit Kaleb Madden with a 63-yard touchdown pass cutting the lead to 28-20.
Early in the fourth quarter, Martin gave the Badgers a two score cushion as he raced in from 4 yards out for a 34-20 lead.
Wayne moved down the field on their next drive but a fumble ended the drive as Elmore City recovered the loose ball.
Penalties haunted ECP on their ensuing possession. A holding penalty and then a personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct had the Badgers facing a fourth-and-32 from their own two, forcing a punt.
Wayne got the ball back off the punt with good field position and Mullins capped off the drive with a 16-yard TD run.
ECP got the ball back but Wayne's defense stopped the Badgers forcing a punt. Andrew Sawyer's punt pinned the Bulldogs inside the four-yard-line with just over a minute left in the game.
The Bullodgs couldn't move the ball and the Badgers held on for a 34-26 win.
After Martin's 172 yards on the ground, Burger finished with 84 yards on 6 carries, Rogers had 71 yards, JW Barnes 35 yards, Damontre Patterson 16 yards and Bill Brumley 8.
Frazier lead the receiving corp with 82 yards. Rogers added 27 and Burger 6.
Elmore City (8-0 overall, 5-0 district) will host Rush Springs (1-7 and 1-4) on Friday in A-4 action.
