Derrion Rogers paced the Elmore City-Pernell offense with 298 total yards in a 30-16 win over Frederick Friday night. This was the second straight week the Badgers have faced a team out of Class 2A and it was their second straight win.
Rogers had 191 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns on the ground. He was 1-of-1 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown and had 32 yards receiving with a touchdown. He also had a key interception in the first half.
Elmore City finished with 403 total yards on offense and the defense held the high powered Bomber offense to 226 yards, 221 of those passing.
“This had the feel of a 3rd round playoff game,” head coach Larry Lewis said. “We really wanted this one bad.”
Frederick defeated the Badgers 21-6 a year ago and ECP was looking to avenge that loss.
The Badgers got out quickly in the game and led 18-8 at the break. Rogers’ 75-yard pass on a wide receiver reverse pass to Damontre Patterson followed by Rogers 17-yard touchdown reception right before the half highlighted the first half scores. Rogers wouldn’t be denied on his touchdown catch breaking four tackles on his way to pay-dirt.
Late in the third quarter, starting quarterback Tyler Martin left the game with a shoulder injury. Elmore City’s backup Noah Frazier was not available because of an injury and coach Lewis had to go to their third option at signal caller Waylon Moore. Moore did a great job running the offense the final 15 minutes.
Elmore City took a 24-18 lead after a Rogers TD run in the second half. Frederick had the ball driving early in the fourth and had a first and goal deep in ECP territory. Rogers came up big for ECP with an interception at the goal-line turning the Bombers away
ECP iced the game with 4:36 left as Rogers scored on a 69-yard scamper for a 30-16 lead and win.
Patterson finished with 86 yards receiving and a TD. J.W. Barnes had 38 yards on 9 carries and a catch for 8 yards. Hunter Burger had 18 yards on 6 carries and Waylon Moore had 8 yards on 2 carries.
Martin finished 4-for-4 with 51 yards and a touchdown. He also had 22 yards on 5 carries.
The Badgers will take this week off but will return to action the following Friday night as they travel to Carnegie to face the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.