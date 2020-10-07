The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers won their third game in a row and their second straight A-4 district game with a 35-6 win at Stratford Friday.
“We played another very good team in Elmore City Pernell tonight, but I was proud of the way our guys kept battling,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said. “There were plenty of opportunities to lay down and quit, but the guys kept fighting. I think we grew up a little bit as the game continued.”
Elmore City's offense blitzed Stratford for 444 yards including 402 yards on the ground. Davry Amparano paced the Badgers with 134 yards on 15 carries and 4 touchdowns. Derrion Rogers added 94 yards on 8 carries with a touchdown, J.W. Barnes had 64 yards on 5 carries, Tyler Martin had 57 yards on 11 carries and Hunter Burger had 53 yards on 8 carries. Martin finished 2-of-4 passing for 42 yards, both to Amparano.
The Badger defense stopped the Bulldog running game limiting them to 32 yards in 24 carries. David Arriga had 13 yards on 9 carries, Nolan Hall had 10 yards on 9 carries, Payton Wood 5 yards on 5 carries and Jakob Holland 4 yards on 1 carry.
The Bulldogs put up 170 yards through the air on 12-of-31 passing. Wood did all the passing for the Bulldogs and Brisyn Markovich was his favorite target with 4 catches for 65 yards. Caleb Miller added 3 catches for 33 yards, Walker Chandler had 1 catch for 30 yards, Hall 2 catches for 25 yards, Jase Fulks 1 catch for 9 yards and Kepi Garner 1 catch for 8 yards.
The Badgers took the early lead in the game as JW Barnes raced in from 9 yards out with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs answered early in the second quarter with a Hall 1-yard plunge but a blocked extra point made the score 7-6.
Amparano scored twice late in the half on runs of 4 and 3 yards for a 21-6 halftime lead.
Rodgers opened up the second half with a 3-yard touchdown run and a 28-6 lead.
Amparano finished off the night with a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for a 35-6 lead and win.
Because of a positive COVID-19 test Sunday by one of the players, both teams are in quarantine and will not play this weekend. Elmore City-Pernell was scheduled to host Dibble in a key matchup in the district. Stratford was scheduled to be at Wynnewood Saturday afternoon.
