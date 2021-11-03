The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers took care of business on Friday keeping their undefeated season alive with a 50-0 win over the Rush Springs Redskins.
The Badgers running game dominated the day as they rushed for 326 yards and 6 touchdowns. Playing with out super sophomore Derrion Rogers, the Badgers had seven different players carry the football with four of those players scoring touchdowns.
Senior Bill Brumley stepped up for ECP with 150 yards rushing on 6 carries and a touchdown. Tyler Martin finished with 84 yards and three touchdowns. J.W. Barnes had 43 yards on 4 carries with a touchdown, Hunter Burger 27 yards, Casen Johnson 11 yards, RJ Rushing 10 yards and Scott Barber 1 yard and a touchdown.
Martin had one completion on the night, a 47-yard touchdown to Damontre Patterson.
The Badgers will be on the road Friday night in a District A-4 battle with a district title on the line with Ringling. Both teams come into the game with 9-0 records and are ranked in the top 10 in Class A.
In the last 14 meetings, Ringling has a 13-1 record against the Badgers. The last ECP win was a 25-6 win five years ago.
