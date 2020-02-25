The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers extended their season with a 65-57 win over Wayne on Friday night.
A pair of sophomore Badgers hit 8 straight free throws in the final 70 seconds to pull away. Tyler Martin hit six straight and Andrew Sawyer added two more down the stretch for the win.
The game was tight throughout, featuring 20 ties and 16 lead changes. The largest lead by either team was the eight-point final margin by the Badgers.
The Badgers had a couple of runs that kept them in the game. Davry Amparano and Sawyer had four points each in an 8-3 run early in the second quarter kept Wayne from pulling away. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Sawyer and Koby Teakell late in the third quarter sparked an 8-0 run.
The two teams continued to fight back-and-forth late into the game. A 3-pointer by DJ Frazier gave ECP a 57-55 lead with three minutes remaining. James Spencer tied the game at 57 with 2:22 remaining.
Both teams had opportunities to score over the next minute but couldn't get anything to fall.
A Wayne foul on Martin at the 1:10 mark started the final Badger run. Martin connected on six straight free throws over the next 50 seconds. Sawyer would added two more as EC pushed the final margin eight.
Amparano and Sawyer both finished with 16 points and Martin added 15 to lead the Badgers. Frazier added 8, Teakell 5, Jayden Hines 3 and Dalton Foster 2.
The Badgers had a rough go in the district title game with No. 7 Vanoss losing 69-45.
Vanoss hit an astounding 16 3-pointers in the contest and had five players double figures with Carter Perry leading the way with 17, five 3-pointers.
DJ Frazier led the Badgers with 12 points and Amparano added 10.
Vanoss jumped out early in the game behind a 22-8 jaunt. Elmore came back to close the game to 8 at the break. Another big run by Vanoss to open the second half was too much for the Badgers to overcome.
After Frazier and Amparano, Sawyer finished with 8, Frazier 4, Scott 4, Foster 3, Martin 2 and Ferris 2.
The loss sends Elmore to the regional consolation bracket where they face Coalgate at Wilburton in Area III action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.