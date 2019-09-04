The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers opened up the 2019 season with a 27-0 shut out of Wayne Friday night at Wheeler field.
The Badgers generated 255 yards in total offense, 191 on the ground and 64 through the air. Tyler Martin generated most of that offense with over 175 yards in total offense with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
The defense created three turnovers and limited the Wayne offense all night.
The Badgers scored a touchdown in each quarter of the game.
The first touchdown came on a 34-yard run by Martin.
Martin then threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Davry Amparano giving the Badgers a 14-0 halftime lead.
ECP opened the second half with a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Martin.
They finished the game with a 25-yard touchdown run by Martin in the fourth quarter for the win.
ECP will travel to Wynnewood on Friday night as they look to go 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2014.
