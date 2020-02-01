The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers struggled early before rebounding for a 10-point second half lead. Purcell chipped away at the lead behind Alicia Baker and Baker got the game winning basket for with 6 seconds left for a 53-51 win.
Baker torched the Lady Panthers with a game high 37 points scoring most of her points in the paint.
Chesney Dudley had a career night with a team high 17 points to lead Pauls Valley.
Dudley got the Lady Panthers out quickly with a 3-pointer and a layup for a 5-2 lead. Chelsea Spann hit a basket to start a 15-2 run in which Baker had 9 points, as Purcell opened up a 10-point lead. Dudley, who had 8 points in the quarter, ended with her second 3-pointer of the period with 14 seconds remaining. Baker answered with a basket at the buzzer for a 19-10 lead.
Pauls Valley finally found its legs to start the second quarter on both ends of the court. PV had a 17-4 run over the first five minutes of the quarter to erase the deficit and take a four-point lead. Four different Lady Panthers had 3-pointers or 3-point plays and seven different girls scored in the run.
Baker got the Lady Dragons back on track with a 3-pointer but the Lady Panthers finished with half with a 30-28 lead.
Dudley continued her hot shooting in the second half hitting two more 3-pointers. PV extended their lead out in the third quarter and led by 10 after a Katlyn Davenport basket to start the fourth quarter. Davenport then picked up her third and fourth fouls in the game.
Baker took over at the five-minute mark. She hit 11 points in a 13-2 run that gave Purcell a 51-48 lead with 37 seconds remaining.
Davenport hit a huge 3-pointer with 23 seconds left that tied the game at 51.
Purcell worked the clock down and got Baker the ball late in the game. She hit a short shot in the lane with 6 seconds left that gave the Lady Dragons the lead.
Pauls Valley got one last chance and Davenport’s 3-pointer at the buzzer just missed as Purcell held on for the win.
Dudley led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, five 3-pointers. Davenport chipped in 11, Jazmin Nunez 7, Anna Herd 5, Emerald Veales 4, Harlee Jones 4 and Kathryn Chronister 3.
Baker led all scorers with 37 points. Kora Keith added 5, Emily Madden 4, Jaida Avilia 4, Spann 2 and Eck 1.
Pauls Valley with host Davis on Tuesday and be at Washington on Friday. The Lady Panthers will play the second game at Washington, at 8 p.m., as it is homecoming.
