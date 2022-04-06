Balentine's single gives ECP walk-off win

Zane Balentine singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the No. 11 Elmore City-Pernell Badgers to a 6-5 win over No. 13 Sentinel in the championship game of the Hobart Tournament on Saturday.
The Badgers trailed 5-4 going into the inning. Andrew Sawyer walked with one out and Bubba Cain tied the game with an RBI triple. Sentinel intentionally walked Bryson Airington and Caleby Lauderdale to load the bases. Balentine delivered the walk-off hit as the Badges improved to 12-3 on the season.
The Badgers had eight hits in the game. Cain led the way going 3-for-4 with a single, double and a triple and a run scored and four RBI’s. Cain was the only player with multiple hits. Lathan Ferris and Sawyer both had doubles and Balentine, J.W. Barnes and C. Green each had singles.
Sawyer pitched five strong innings giving up 3 runs, 2 earned, on 2 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 8. Lauderdale picked up the win in relief pitching the final two innings. Lauderdale gave up 2 runs, 0 earned, on 2 hits. He struck out four and didn’t walk anyone.
Sentinel had four singles in the game one each by Peeler, Lesley, Green and Leaper. Peeler took the loss for Sentinel giving up 4 runs on 6 hits in five and two-thirds innings. He struck out 6 and walked 3.
ECP got on the scoreboard early as Tyler Martin scored on Ferris’ double and Ferris scored on Cain’s double for a 2-0 lead.
Sentinel cut the lead in half in the top of the second but the Badgers responded with two more runs in the bottom half of the third. Ferris reached on a one-out error to start the inning. Sawyer doubled moving Ferris to third. Cain scored both runners with a single to left for a 4-1 lead.
Sentinel scored two runs in the fifth and took the lead with two more runs in the seventh for a 5-4 lead.
The Badgers then pulled off the big comeback for their third straight win and their ninth out of their last 10 games.
ECP will host Rush Springs and Wynnewood in a three-way on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.